Matt Cardona On Potentially Going To AEW Or WWE

Pro wrestling veteran Matt Cardona spoke with Justin Barrasso of Undisputed on a number of topics, including his latest gimmick.

Cardona said, “I’m the f—— total package. I know Lex Luger is ‘The Total Package’, but I know I can do it all. It’s something new, something fresh, and that’s why I am ‘The Complete.’ I’m here to reinvent myself and reinvent the whole independent scene.”

On potentially going to WWE or AEW:

“If someone in WWE or AEW calls me, we’ll talk. But that’s not where I’m at. I am focused on making tomorrow better than today. I can’t be bitter. I’m too focused on being better.”

On wanting to wrestle JBL:

“When I was in WWE, there was only so much I could control. Now I can control everything. Not everything is going to work, and I understand that. It’s why I’m dedicating my whole life to it. But I have all I’ve ever wanted–and that’s the opportunity. I can be on NXT on Tuesday. I could be on Dynamite on Wednesday. I would love to go to New Japan–there is a whole roster of people there I’ve yet to wrestle. I’m here to wrestle JBL on the indies–that’s a marquee matchup. No matter what, I’m going to keep killing it wherever I go–and give you something you’ve never seen before.”