Matt Cardona Possibly Suffers Torn Bicep

After working a match at GCW Downward Spiral on Saturday night, it appears that Matt Cardona will be out with a torn bicep.

Cardona revealed on Twitter that he feels he injured his arm after defeating Blake Christian. “I think I tore my bicep and I still finished the match and beat you!!!” he wrote.

Cardona followed up with another tweet, stating that he would be traveling to Orlando to have his injuries assessed.

“Sorry guys. Gotta miss this after party at @NerdBarLV. Messed up my arm at GCW tonight and I need to get a red eye to Orlando to get it checked out.”

At the NWA Alwayz Ready pay-per-view event on June 11th from the Knoxville Convention Center, Cardona will defend the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title against Nick Aldis. FITE TV will broadcast the show.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more on Cardona as new information becomes available, and we hope his injury isn’t severe.