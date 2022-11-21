Matt Cardona Praises AEW’s MJF but Also Gives Him Some Advice

Matt Cardona discussed AEW’s MJF in an interview with Inside The Ropes.

Cardona said, “MJF is a hell of a talent. He trained under my partner, Brian Myers, at Create-A-Pro on Long Island. So I’ve known about Max for a long time. I’ve been watching him grow since he started, and you could tell right away ‘This kid has something.’ He has the gift of gab, he can go in the ring, he’s working on his physique. I will say this Max. If you’re listening, if you need some tanning advice, and you do, you’ve got to come to me. I don’t know what kind of spray he’s using, but his hands always look kind of funky with the tanner. Come to me, I’ll help you out.”

“I have no desire to go one-on-one with Max. Maybe a team with Max? We’re both from Long Island, maybe we’ll team up to take on some jabronies, something like that. But Max is doing great. I just saw he landed a role in a movie on the Von Erichs. Congrats to him, he’s doing a great job.”

You can check out the complete interview below: