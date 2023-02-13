Matt Cardona Reacts to Chelsea Green’s WWE Return During the Royal Rumble

Matt Cardona recently spoke with Jason Powell’s Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast for an interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE.

During the discussion, he talked about Chelsea Green, his wife, returning to WWE during the Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

“I thought it was absolutely amazing because I knew everybody was gonna be talking about this (Chelsea Green’s Royal Rumble elimination) and then the fact she set a new record. In her first day back, she’s already setting records. I’m so proud of her. But this is great. What was gonna happen? She flies in there, does a couple moves, in there for five minutes then gets thrown out? No one’s gonna remember that. But this is memorable and a perfect way to re-debut.”

(H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcription)