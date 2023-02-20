Matt Cardona Reveals Advice He Received From Top AEW Star

Matt Cardona recently appeared on Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Cardona talked about growing up a Chris Jericho fan and the piece of advice he got from the former World Champion while in WWE.

“Chris Jericho is someone I looked up to as a kid. He has helped my career in so many ways that he might not even realize. Back in the day, I was wearing the one-legged tights in WWE and he pulled me aside and said, ‘Alright, you got noticed this way. It’s time to switch to trunks and be taken more seriously.’ Just stuff like that. He’s always been very supportive and to, you know, all these years later, in ninth grade I had a birthday cake with Chris Jericho on it and now I’m Chris Jericho Oceanic Champion.”

You can check out the complete interview below:

Listen to “02/08 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 244): Matt Cardona on the NWA Nuff Said PPV and much more” on Spreaker.