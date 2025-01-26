Matt Cardona Reveals He Was Offered A New WWE Contract Before Being Released

Matt Cardona appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show, where he discussed several topics, including how WWE offered him a new deal before his release from the company, but he turned it down.

Cardona said, “I knew I was going to get fired because we got a little message from Vince McMahon like a general, like, video, the pandemic just started, April 15, 2020, best day of my life … a year prior AEW was starting up, and WWE, I don’t know if it was because of this, I think it was, they offered everyone brand new deals with a lot more money and I didn’t sign it because I didn’t know if I wanted to stay or go. Ultimately the decision was made for me a year later, when I got fired.”

You can check out Cardona’s comments in the video below.