Matt Cardona Says Comeback Has Become “So Much More” Than Originally Planned

Matt Cardona released a well-produced video package via social media on Monday chronicling his comeback from injury and how it has become more than that along the way.

“This was just supposed to be my comeback from injury video, but it’s so much more than that…It’s my career video…My LIFE video,” Cardona wrote as the caption to the post on X containing the video package. “The office has counted me out.”

The caption from Cardona’s X post continued, “The fans have counted me out. I’ve even counted myself out! But I always come back. It’s not over until I quit…and I’ll never quit! I am “The Complete” Matt Cardona. If you’ve ever supported me, please share this video.”

Check out the complete Matt Cardona video below.