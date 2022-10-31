Matt Cardona Says His Z! True Long Island Story Series “Changed the Business”

Matt Cardona, who was known in WWE at the time under the ring name Zack Ryder, gave some insight into his Z! True Long Island Story series in an interview with Sam Roberts.

“It changed the business. Tell me that Z! True Long Island Story didn’t change the business. Tell me to my face that it didn’t change the business. All these kids vlogging. The BTE show that started AEW. Really, I’m responsible for AEW. I’ll say it right now, without Z! True Long Island Story there would be no BTE and there would be no E…ah, let’s do that again. This is live pal. We’re live pal. Without Z! True Long Island Story there would be no BTE and there would be no AEW. Quote me on that.”



(h/t to Jeremy Lambert)