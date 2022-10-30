Matt Cardona Shuts Down Possibility Of WWE Return, Logan Paul’s Special Message For Roman Reigns

– Zack Ryder is no more. Matt Cardona announced the “death” of his former WWE persona in a tweet shared via his official Twitter feed this weekend. “Zack Ryder is dead,” he wrote. “Long live Matt Cardona!” Check out the post embedded below.

– Logan Paul was in attendance at the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva fight on Showtime Sports on Saturday night. The WWE Superstar spoke with Radio Rahim of Seconds Out after the show and delivered a special message to Roman Reigns ahead of their championship clash at the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 special event coming up in Saudi Arabia. Watch the post-fight interview with Logan Paul from Saturday’s Paul vs. Silva show via the video embedded below.