Matt Cardona Speaks Out About a Possible WWE Return

Matt Cardona recently spoke with Jason Powell’s Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast for an interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE.

During the discussion, Cardona was asked whether he was interested in a return to WWE. He says he has no immediate plans to do so.

“I’ve been saying since I got released from WWE, it’s not my goal to get back there. I’m not doing things, ‘oh what can I do to get WWE to notice me,’ no. I’m trying to create my own path but at the same time, I’d be lying if I said I never wanted to have another WrestleMania moment or wrestle in Madison Square Garden, of course, I do.”

“I lived my dream for over a decade and I wouldn’t be where I am today without WWE,” Cardona said. “I said it before, that WWE was my developmental and that’s not a shot at WWE. They truly taught me how to be a superstar and that is why I’m thriving in places like NWA, Impact, GCW, and all these other independents.”

You can listen to the complete interview below:

Listen to “02/08 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 244): Matt Cardona on the NWA Nuff Said PPV and much more” on Spreaker.

(h/t to WrestlingInc for the transcription)