Matt Cardona Still Not Signed To Impact Contract

Matt Cardona still has not signed a contract with Impact Wrestling and based on what he’s told Fightful Select, he enjoys the method in which he’s working for the company right now. Cardona noted that he has committed to working the next set of Impact TV tapings, and likes the freedom of being able to do what he wants.

Impact officials called Cardona to work the Hard To Kill pay-per-view and TV tapings on the Friday before the pay-per-view, or the day before. Cardona said he had just started to get back in the ring to sharpen up his skills after being released from WWE in April of last year.

The former Zack Ryder made his Impact debut at Hard To Kill on January 16, defeating Ace Austin by DQ. Cardona then teamed with Josh Alexander on last week’s Impact show, to defeat Austin and Madman Fulton. Cardona worked two matches for AEW back in July and September, but never signed a deal with them.