Matt Cardona Talks Potentially Returning To WWE At The Royal Rumble

Top Indie star Matt Cardona appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show to talk about a number of topics, including potentially returning to WWE at the Royal Rumble.

Cardona said, “There’s been communication but no offer in any way. Listen, every year, I’ve had gear ready for the Royal Rumble [laughs], every year. I always have it just in case. You never know. I have it just in case [for this year]. Well, I’ve had it for the past couple years [laughs]. It still fits. I will be there for WrestleCon. I’m gonna be there anyway [laughs]. I’ll probably have the gear because I’m always ready.”

On if he watches WWE and thinks about being in others’ spots:

“I don’t care how you define success. Money, accolades, happiness, I’m the most successful I’ve ever been in my career right now. But I’d be lying if I said I didn’t want another WrestleMania moment or to wrestle at Madison Square Garden, or to be on SmackDown with my wife. Of course I do. I don’t think I’ve deserved anything. I hate the word ‘deserve.’ I think I’ve earned the opportunity to go back. I don’t feel like it’s being cocky to say that if my music hit at the Royal Rumble, whether it be Zack Ryder or Matt Cardona, the place would explode, the roof would go off the place. Social media would explode. I’d move merch. I know that. I haven’t been offered anything.”

On why he hasn’t been offered anything:

“I do not know. There’s been communication, very cordial, but there’s been no offer, and that’s fine. I can’t live my life like, ‘Oh ‘My god, are they gonna call me back?’ But if they do, I’m always ready. I’ve worked my ass for five years to reinvent myself. I truly believe that I have changed the game.”

On if he thinks the lack of an offer for WWE on a return is personal:

“No, I don’t think so. I don’t think so one bit. I think it’s all timing. Right place, right time, and that’s why I am always ready. No matter what opportunity comes my way, you gotta be always ready. This business is all about timing and being ready when that opportunity presents itself. I feel like the timing has to be right, but like I said, age is just a number, haven’t missed a. beat in the ring. Definitely got better in the ring since I was in WWE. I’ve learned so much as a performer, as a man. I feel like I truly understand this business, everything about it, the business side and the wrestling side, being on the independents. I hate the deserve, I don’t think I deserve to be back, but I think I’ve worked my ass off, and I believe I’ve earned an opportunity. If I go out there and I shit the bed, get rid. of me. If I go out there and nobody gives a damn, get rid of me. think that’s gonna happen.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)