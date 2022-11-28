Matt Cardona Teases Fans Amidst WWE Return Speculation

After reinventing himself on the independent scene and becoming a belt collector after his release in April 2020, Matt Cardona is one of the names rumored to be returning to WWE.

Chelsea Green is widely expected to return to the company. According to a long-serving member of the WWE creative team, her husband, Matt Cardona, is on the company’s radar.

Over the weekend, Cardona competed for Absolute Intense Wrestling against current AIW Champion Josh Bishop. Cardona teased fans in a pre-match promo that he was going to address a potential return to WWE and announce his return, but instead, he cut a heel promo.

“It’s only fitting that I make this special announcement right here in an AIW ring. I know you guys have read the dirt sheets. You’ve seen all the rumors. I am proud to announce that the rumors are true. I know what you’re thinking, but I’ve talked to the boss, and he’s assured me that things are going to be different this time. It’s all good. I am happy to announce right here in this very ring that I am the real AIW Absolute and Intense Champion.”

Cardona previously held the WWE United States and Intercontinental Championships. In addition, he is a two-time World Tag Team Champion.

You can watch Cardona’s promo below:

I address the rumors… pic.twitter.com/5Z559zaxvR — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) November 28, 2022



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)