Matt Cardona Tells Sean Waltman To “Suck It!” Before Their GCW Match

WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman is set to return to the ring at GCW’s Welcome To Heartbreak event this Friday in Los Angeles. He will team with Joey Janela to take on Brian Myers and Impact Digital Media Champion Matt Cardona. This will be his first match in 2019 as he was recently cleared to return to in-ring action following surgery.

Cardona appeared on the “My Mom’s Basement” podcast with Robbie Fox, seen below, and issued a simple message to Waltman for his ring return.

“Matt Cardona has two words for ya… suck it,” Cardona said.

Cardona also talked about WWE’s Attitude Era and how some fans treat that time period in pro wrestling.

“The Attitude Era was, you know, looking back it’s one of the most iconic eras, if not the most iconic era in wrestling history,” Cardona said. “But to me, I didn’t particularly enjoy it in the sense that, I was this wrestling fan for so long and nobody gave a sh-t. And now all these guys, I call 98ers, are coming in wearing the Wolfpac, the NWO, the DX, Austin 3:16. And then a year later, it wasn’t cool again. Like what about before? What about after? Yeah, I just didn’t like that people were just jumping on the bandwagon, and then they jumped off.”