Matt Cardona Tweets On Being Proud Of Chelsea Green

Free agent Matt Cardona took to Twitter today to express how proud he is of his fiancee, WWE SmackDown Superstar Chelsea Green.

The former Zack Ryder responded to a clip from Impact Wrestling, which shows Green winning the Knockouts Title from Rosemary on December 14, 2017, her first and only run with that title. Ryder responded and revealed that he has the belt from that win hanging in his office.

He wrote, “I have that title hanging in my office. Very proud of @ImChelseaGreen…can’t wait to see what she accomplishes next!”

Green and Cardona began dating in early 2017, and were then engaged to be married on April 4, 2019. Green is currently rehabbing a wrist injury after getting hurt during her WWE SmackDown call-up match last month, Cardona has been a free agent since finishing up his limited time contract with AEW at All Out on September 5. He was released from WWE on April 15 due to the COVID-19 budget cuts.

On a related note, Cardona made another tweet this week and noted that after 17 years in the business, 2020 marked the year where he had the least matches. It looks like he’s wrestled 7 TV matches this year. He’s looking to change that in 2021.

“Lol. This is my 16th year in the biz (or 17th…depending on if you start counting from first day of training or first match) and I’ve had the least matches this year than ever before. Let’s change that in 2021! Who wants to wrestle?! #AlwayzReady,” Cardona wrote in response to a tweet that said he’s one of the very few pro wrestlers to appear on TV for AEW and WWE in 2020.

You can see Cardona’s full tweets below, along with Green’s response to the first post:

Love you ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) December 15, 2020