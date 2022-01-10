Matt Cardona vs. Ricky Morton Confirmed For GCW Say You Will

GCW has announced Matt Cardona vs. Ricky Morton for their Say You Will event on Saturday, January 15 the Grand Sports Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.
Cardona will also be in action the night before at GCW Most Notorious in Detroit against Rhino. Here is the updated card:
Original ROH World Championship match: Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. 2 Cold Scorpio
ROH Title match: Bandido (c) vs. Blake Christian
Matt Cardona vs. Ricky Morton
GCW World Tag Team Championship match: Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe (c) vs. John Wayne Murdoch & Reed Bentley
Allie Katch vs. Kylie Rae
PCO vs. AJ Gray
Jeff Jarrett appearance