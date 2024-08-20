Matt Cardona Wants To Be Part Of TNA’s Crossover With WWE NXT

Pro wrestling veteran Matt Cardona appeared on the Sports Guys Talk Wrestling program, where he spoke about a number of topics including his return to TNA Wrestling following a number of months of being in the sidelines due to an injury.

Cardona said, “There’s no good time to get injured, but that was certainly not a good time. I had just come back to TNA, I was just celebrating so to speak my four years of being released from WWE. Put out a video that got over a million views, but then I had to announce, oh, that video was great. Thanks for watching, by the way, I’m hurt and am gonna be out six to eight months. I busted my ass and I’m coming back in four months. My return match is next Sunday for GCW. Yeah, the doctor said six to eight months, I did it in four because I’m hustling. I love the hustle, I love the grind.”

On how he wants to be part of TNA’s crossover with WWE NXT:

“I have so much more I want to accomplish.” “I see that TNA is absolutely killing it with NXT, I wanna be a part of that. I want to get back in TNA, especially when Steph De Lander, my partner, my property, is marrying PCO behind my back. I gotta go and see what’s up over there.”

