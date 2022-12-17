Matt Cardona’s Advice for Young Independent Wrestlers: “Slow the F*ck Down”

Former WWE intercontinental champion Matt Cardona offered some advice to young independent wrestlers during an interview with Chris Van Vliet.

“Slow the f*ck down. Seriously. You gotta imagine, this is what I tell guys too. Let’s say you do a move and you’re both selling and it seems like you’re selling for eternity but in TV land, the commentators are telling the story, the cameras are going from one facial expression to the other guy. So relax a little bit. [It] doesn’t have to be like move, move, move, move, move, move move. There’s a time and a place to go balls to the walls, but you also gotta let the people digest what they just saw.”

You can watch the complete interview below: