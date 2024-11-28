Matt Hardy Addresses CM Punk And AEW All Out Controversy

Former AEW star Matt Hardy spoke on CM Punk and if there is any heat between the two of them.

Hardy said, “I don’t have any issues with Punk. I think Punk is extremely talented. I think he’s great. The only thing I said, which people will hold over my head, like, ‘Oh, my God, he doesn’t like CM Punk,’ was just that I think he was wrong in the All Out deal where he called out The Elite and Hangman and everything else. I just think he was in the wrong there, and kind of started the problem.

As far as Punk goes, I don’t have issues with Punk. I think Punk is talented as sh*t. He’s very special. He truly is one of a kind, especially the way he connects with people. He connects so deep to people, his emotional connection to his fan base is unreal. It’s very reminiscent of the way Jeff’s fan base connects with him because they’re loyal to the very end, to the ends of the Earth.”



