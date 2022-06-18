Matt Hardy Addresses His AEW Future Following His Brother Jeff’s Suspension

Matt Hardy discussed his future with AEW following his brother Jeff’s suspension on the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast.

“I’m not gonna lie. I was very envious and disappointed that I wasn’t out in front of that St. Louis crowd participating in this ladder match because I love ladder matches as it is. Obviously, originally, I was going to be in the match with my brother. I would love to have been out there. I was very proud of the work that The Young Bucks and Jurassic Express did in that match.”

“I look at it as a challenge as an artist. There’s really no timetable on what’s happening. I very much look forward to it. I had a great conversation with Tony Khan today. I talked with him a little bit, so we’ll see. We’ve got a few weeks to work on stuff so I’m just excited for it. I look at it as a challenge as opposed to looking at everything as a setback which, obviously, it’s very disappointing and heartbreaking that I’m not going to be teaming with my brother. You want to have this last great run or whatever, but I’m going to make the most out of whatever opportunity I’m given, and I will be positive and optimistic as always.”

You can listen to the podcast below: