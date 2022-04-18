Matt Hardy Addresses His Brother Jeff Appearing On AEW Dark: Elevation

Jeff Hardy was involved in a tag team match that was taped for an edition of AEW Dark: Elevation. A fan on Twitter wrote about the match:

“Jeff Hardy was on AEW Dark Elevation this week and nobody has a problem with it. Jeff hardy was on [WWE] Main Event a couple times and Twitter caught on fire and cried. Compare the pair.”

Matt Hardy responded to the fan and commented on how AEW President Tony Khan handles things differently than WWE:

“TK treats veterans/legend with the utmost respect & uses us the same. It’s refreshing. Tony asked us if we were ok being on & we were both happy to. We want to work with young stars like Top Flight. It’s a treat to work at AEW.”