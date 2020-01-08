Matt Hardy Addresses His WWE Status, Bully Ray’s Royal Rumble Idea

– Matt Hardy addressed his current status with WWE and reports that he was moved from the RAW brand to Smackdown:

Ever since I returned last February, I’ve been listed on the #SmackDown roster. When I performed on #RAW in November & December, I wasn’t ever officially put on RAW roster. Saw several websites suggesting I’d switched roster pages, but not the case. Call me Matt Hardy in LIMBO. https://t.co/soEnNKNOJk — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) 7 January 2020

– During the most recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray brought up the idea of CM Punk being #30 in this year’s Royal Rumble match:

“Punk enters the ring, Punk and Brock Lesnar are face-to-face… and splitting right in the middle is the look of horror, Paul Heyman’s looking like Kevin from Home Alone.”