Matt Hardy Addresses if There Is Mass Appeal for AEW – NJPW Partnership

This week on “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy,” Hardy discusses his time at the Triple Mania XXX event and if he thinks an AEW and New Japan partnership would be appealing to the majority of American audiences.

Speaking about his time working the Triple Mania XXX concert, Matt Hardy said:

“It was a lot of fun. It was a long day, but it was a very productive and good day. I enjoyed it in the big scheme of things,” Matt said.

“I haven’t been to Mexico since 2018 with WWE. I had a 4-hour meet and greet. I interacted with so many enthusiastic and amazing Mexican fans. American fans were there as well. It was a huge event. It was outside. Packed house, packed stadium, and I was very proud of the match that myself and Johnny Hardy, AKA John Morrison had against the Lee Brothers, Los Hermanos Lee, (Dragon Lee & Dralistico). Those guys are extremely talented. It makes me once again be very envious that I’m not in my 20s again. These guys can do everything. It was a lot of fun.”

Matt was questioned about whether he believed that a partnership between AEW and New Japan would appeal to the general American public:

“I really don’t know. I’m not sure. I know AEW obviously has built a very strong fan base. I feel it was a very positive sign how fast the tickets sold out. I guess after we see the initial buy rate and the first few buyrate numbers, I guess we’ll have a pretty fair idea,” he began.

“I can see it leaning either way. Wrestling has almost become more niche now than it ever has. I feel like most things in the world have because entertainment has been broken into so many little fields in so many ways. I don’t know. Considering that number was a little lower on Dynamite, was that because of lack of interest? They also said it was a historically low night of television viewing. I’m just really not sure. I don’t know how to read it and those numbers are so tricky.”

“We’ll see how many people actually buy the PPV. It was a success from a live gate perspective, but we’ll just have to wait and see what that buyrate is and then we’ll know going forward.”

