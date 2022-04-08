Matt Hardy Addresses Jay Briscoe Backlash For Past Homophobic Tweets

During his podcast, Matt Hardy talked about the FTR vs. Briscoes match from ROH’s Supercard of Honor 2022:

“Oh my God. FTR and the Briscoes were amazing. I mean, it blew me away. It made me proud to be a person who loves tag team wrestling and who believes tag team wrestling deserves main event status. Those guys killed it. FTR, they really are great. I love how they incorporate old school aspects into a new school game. The Briscoes are one of my favorite tag teams of all time and I want nothing but the best for those guys. I love Jay and Mark. They’re both great guys.”

Hardy also commented on Jay Briscoe’s homophobic tweets from the past:

“I know there’s a lot of people out there that are judgmental of them from stuff 10 or 12 years ago, but I just feel like one thing as a society we have learned how to do is also forgive people when they legitimately change. You know, like, there’s a lot of people if they hadn’t forgiven me whenever I went through my tough period, my turbulent time, if they hadn’t forgiven me, then I wouldn’t be who I am now. So I want to just put this out now publicly. I would like people to embrace the Briscoes, especially Jay, that’s who they judge it on. Like he is not represented by that one tweet that stands out so much about him. He is a much wiser, older matured person and he’s a good dude. And I really want the best for those guys.”