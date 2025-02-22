Matt Hardy Addresses The Hardys Returning To WWE TV

TNA Tag Team Champions Matt and Jeff Hardy are set to appear on WWE television for the first time in years when they face No Quarter Catch Crew (Tavion Heights & Myles Borne) on the February 25, 2025, edition of WWE NXT.

Speaking on his podcast, Matt Hardy shared his excitement about the unexpected turn of events, emphasizing how last-minute their return to WWE programming has been:

“Really excited about this, man. All this stuff — even us popping up and responding to that challenge on NXT, that was a very last-minute thing. So it’s going to be interesting. It’s going to be fun. I don’t know where this ride’s going. I really don’t want to know where this route is going in all capacities. Because I want, especially whatever we end up doing, I want everything to be as natural and as organic and as real as possible, as authentic as possible.”

Matt also discussed Jeff Hardy’s mindset as he returns to WWE screens, noting that Jeff is determined to “right the wrongs” from his past:

“He [Jeff]’s very happy to be going back, and I feel like he wants to right the wrongs. He wants to leave on a good note. No more erratic behavior. He wants to go back and show them who he is. And I think one of the reasons even with this whole exchange going on, I think one of the reasons they probably waited a little while to pull the trigger and do something with Jeff and I, was just to kind of see where Jeff was, just make sure Jeff is good. Anybody who’s been here with TNA — they can’t go without talking about how incredible and professional a performer Jeff has been.”

The Hardy Boyz’ cross-promotional appearance on WWE television is a major moment, marking their first WWE match since 2022 while still holding the TNA Tag Team Championships. It remains to be seen whether this leads to more collaborations between WWE and TNA, but for now, fans are eager to see The Hardys back in a WWE ring.