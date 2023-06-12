Matt Hardy Addresses Viral Video Of His Brother Jeff Being Ambushed For Autographs

(Photo Credit: AEW)

A video of AEW star Jeff Hardy being ambushed for autographs at an airport has gone viral on social media. Jeff’s brother Matt issued the following statement regarding the video:

“Jeff doesn’t actively look at anything on Twitter unless he has something to post, so I’m gonna address this. This is def taking advantage of Jeff’s kindness. If you see a wrestler in an airport & ask for an autograph or 2, that’s acceptable. This isn’t. Not appropriate or cool.”

You can check out the video below:

