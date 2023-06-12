Matt Hardy Addresses Viral Video Of His Brother Jeff Being Ambushed For Autographs

A video of AEW star Jeff Hardy being ambushed for autographs at an airport has gone viral on social media. Jeff’s brother Matt issued the following statement regarding the video:

“Jeff doesn’t actively look at anything on Twitter unless he has something to post, so I’m gonna address this. This is def taking advantage of Jeff’s kindness. If you see a wrestler in an airport & ask for an autograph or 2, that’s acceptable. This isn’t. Not appropriate or cool.”

You can check out the video below:

Poor Jeff Hardy. Minding his own business and these wierdos rush him with an avalanche of things he needs to sign, like he owes them all that. Nothing wrong with politely asking for something. This is so awkward. pic.twitter.com/ZCyF4xGE6A — Just Talk Wrestling (@JustTalkWrestle) June 12, 2023