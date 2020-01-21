Matt Hardy Addresses WWE RAW and Praises WWE Superstar

Matt Hardy commented on yet another loss from this week’s WWE RAW and also gave praise to fellow WWE superstar EC3:

WOW! Thanks for all the love & support from around the world.

I’m trending #17 worldwide because of my @WWE slump & string of #RAW TV losses.

Hope you’re enjoying my #WWE TV appearances.. At this rate there won’t be many more. pic.twitter.com/2OoxiLdIEh

