Matt Hardy Addresses WWE RAW and Praises WWE Superstar

Matt Hardy commented on yet another loss from this week’s WWE RAW and also gave praise to fellow WWE superstar EC3:
WOW! Thanks for all the love & support from around the world.
I’m trending #17 worldwide because of my @WWE slump & string of #RAW TV losses.
Hope you’re enjoying my #WWE TV appearances.. At this rate there won’t be many more. pic.twitter.com/2OoxiLdIEh
— Matt Hardy in LIMBO (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 21, 2020
I loved this match. I loved this rivalry.@therealec3 is special, one of the most talented characters in our industry. EC3 is an asset to the biz. https://t.co/OmzZDeXzbD
— Matt Hardy in LIMBO (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 21, 2020