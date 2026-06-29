Matt Hardy Admits TNA’s Momentum Has Slowed

Pro wrestling legend and TNA star Matt Hardy recently discussed various topics on an episode of his podcast, “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.”

Among the subjects he covered was the current state of TNA, expressing his belief that the company’s momentum has slowed down.

Hardy said, “I do feel like TNA has slowed down some, but I do think there’s still momentum. We had the AMC deal and the first show, it is what it is — it wasn’t perfect. It would’ve been nice if it had been a grand slam right out of the gate, but it has been getting better since then. There’s been a lot more quality TV, it’s a work in progress. People just have to sink their teeth in, and everybody has to work and grind and continue to push harder to make a better product. I even think there’s a lot of curiosity from this change — a lot of people are going to say, ‘Let’s see what they’re going to do.’”

On the future of TNA:

“I’m just looking forward to continuing to build momentum on TNA on AMC. My goal is to get up to 300k — that’s how many viewers I want tuning in on a regular basis every single week. That’s kind of my goal right now.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)