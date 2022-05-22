Matt Hardy Believes His 2009 Jeff Hardy Feud in WWE Was in “Poor Taste”

During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt Hardy spoke on a wide range of topics. During the podcast, the AEW star discussed adding real-life events into his 2009 feud with Jeff Hardy, such as Jeff’s dog dying and his house burning down.

“That was an event that was so tragic and so sad. Literally, his house burned down. All the old tights and all his old gear were lost in the fire,” Matt said.

“His dog died. It was a really traumatic event for him. Just for them to put that in our storyline was almost like it was in bad taste. I’ll never forget them burning a dog collar and then I held the dog collar,” he continued.

“I remember saying, ‘I don’t know. I mean, I’ll do it. If this is what you guys want me to do, I’ll do it. But like, this could be too much.’ I could just feel the air coming out of the crowd. It’s not that they were mad at me because I’m playing the bad guy in the story. They were mad at me because this is in poor taste. So that’s how it felt.”

You can listen to the podcast below:



(H/T to WrestlingNews.co)