Matt Hardy Believes Joe Hendry Should Become TNA World Champion At Genesis

TNA World Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy spoke with Sportskeeda WrestleBinge about several topics, including why he thinks Joe Hendry should win the TNA World Title at Genesis. He believes this would be best for business.

Hardy said, “Joe had just such a magnificent year in 2024, and he’s someone who has really found himself, who he is. He’s been able to take Joe Hendry and take the combination of the pro wrestler and the musician, put them together perfectly and turn it up to a ten, turn it up to an 11, turn it up to a 12. He knows how to promote himself on social media, he’s so good at that. He’s just a great dude, a great dude with a great attitude, a great mentality, and he busts his ass, he works hard. We’re looking forward to hopefully teaming with Joe Hendry and hopefully doing a little bit with him here in the future. I really have to go with Joe Hendry. I just feel like it’s Joe Hendry’s time, I feel like the momentum is behind him. I feel like it was kind of a test run, a dry run. He had that one match, and people were hoping, like, ‘Oh my god, I hope Joe Hendry wins’ because he was the face of TNA, and he didn’t. His fanbase, they still stick with him, and they’re still behind him, and he’s still hot, and they still believe in him. They truly do believe in Joe Hendry. So I think it is the time for Joe Hendry to become the champion of TNA. I think that’s best for business, and I think that is the direction that TNA needs to go in.”

