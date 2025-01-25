Matt Hardy Believes The Hardys Will Compete In A WWE Ring Before 2025 Ends

TNA World Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy took to an episode of his “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast. He discussed several topics in it, including how he believes he and his brother, the other half of the TNA World Tag Team Champions, will compete in a WWE ring before the year ends.

Matt Hardy said, “In the extreme life of Matt Hardy, you know never say never, anything can happen. I will say, I’ll make a bold prediction. I think before it’s all said and done, we will wrestle a match in the WWE before the end of the year. What’s important to both Jeff and I is just solidifying our legacy, cementing our legacy as one of the greatest teams to ever do this. We both feel great, we’re both in great health, we’re coming out to the one of the loudest reactions every single night, it’s like we come out, it’s like rock stars. It’s like a rock concert and it’s been great. People are so with this, these signings, they’ve been so massive and crazy. We’ve just been put in a position to succeed and TNA has laid out the perfect blueprint for how to use Matt and Jeff Hardy. Right now, we’re in this — I feel like our story, our compelling story is trying to show that we’re back. That you need to get your tenses right, it’s not that we were great, it’s that we are great. That’s what we’re proving week in and week out. We’re going to get into something before it’s all said and done and sink our teeth into it and there’s going to be some obstacle that we need to overcome, but we are proving week in and week out that we are great, so start speaking the present tense. The Hardys are yesterday, we are today, and we’re going to be tomorrow. Who knows, tomorrow might end up being an NXT debut for The Hardys. Could end up being a WWE return for The Hardys, who knows? Anything is possible, especially with this new partnership.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)