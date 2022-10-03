Matt Hardy Calls Saraya-Jade Bevis “Cornerstone Of Women’s Revolution”

Has Saraya-Jade Bevis made an impact on the women’s division in All Elite Wrestling yet?

Matt Hardy thinks so.

During the latest edition of his podcast, “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy,” the wrestling veteran spoke about the affect that signing Saraya-Jade Bevis, formerly known as Paige in WWE, has had on the women’s division in AEW.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode where he talks about this, crediting Saraya for being one of the cornerstones in the women’s revolution in the pro wrestling business over the past several years.

On how Saraya is already a huge contributor to the AEW women’s division: “A huge contributor in terms of star power for the women’s division. If she ends up being physically okay that she can wrestle on a part time basis, or at least physically interact with the other females, it’s going to be a huge boost for the division.”

On her being one of the cornerstones of the women’s revolution: “I mean she was truly one of the cornerstones of the initial women’s revolution where women’s wrestling started being taken much more seriously on American pro wrestling programming.”

Check out the complete episode of “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast by visiting Apple.com. H/T to SportsKeeda.com for transcribing the above quotes.