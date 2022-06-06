Matt Hardy Calls Wrestling “Insanely Physical,” WWE Star Responds

Several WWE and AEW wrestlers have been injured in the last week, including Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Jeff Hardy and Adam Cole. On Monday, AEW star Matt Hardy tweeted the following on the risks wrestlers take.

“Many fans have became desensitized to how physical & dangerous pro wrestling truly is. Maybe it’s because they *think* they understand what we do. Every match is physically taxing. Most wrestlers are banged up before their matches. It’s not theater. It’s insanely physical.”

WWE star Natalya responded:

“I absolutely love what we do and I adore our fans. But yes, every single match is a risk. And most of us are banged up prior to our performances because what we do is so physical. Truly grateful for such a phenomenal career, but there’s a ton of physical sacrifices made.”