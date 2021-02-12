Matt Hardy Comments On AEW Drawing More Viewers Than NXT

AEW star Matt Hardy took to Twitter this week and commented on how his company defeated WWE NXT in the ratings once again. As noted on Thursday, this week’s AEW Dynamite show drew 741,000 viewers on TNT while the “Takeover: Vengeance Day” go-home edition of NXT drew 558,000 viewers on the USA Network.

Hardy, who has been playing up his “KingMaker Big Money Matt” gimmick on social media as of late, responded to a tweet on the viewership numbers. He wrote the following, also referring to his ongoing Dynamite storyline with “Hangman” Adam Page:

“The #KingMaker has made #AEWDynamite The King of Wednesdays. You’re welcome, @AEW! People love the Matt Hardy BRAND, especially our newest signee, Hangman Page”

Hardy’s tweet includes a quick clip from his November 2020 Elite Deletion match against Sammy Guevara, where he said, “The competition’s in the mud, I love to see it!”

Here is the full tweet from Hardy-