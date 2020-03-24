Matt Hardy Comments On Being A Top AEW Merchandise Seller, AEW Birthdays

– Two AEW stars are celebrating birthdays today. Jake Hager of The Inner Circle turns 38 years old while Christopher Daniels of SCU turns 50.

– Matt Hardy noted on Twitter that his new “All Delete! Wrestling” t-shirt is the top-selling t-shirt from Pro Wrestling Tees this week.

“Thank you for making “All DELETE Wrestling” the top selling shirt in pro wrestling this week! @AEWrestling,” Matt tweeted.

Matt noted last week on the day after his AEW debut that his new AEW merchandise was the top-selling t-shirts on the ShopAEW website.

You can see Matt’s new tweet on the “All Delete! Wrestling” t-shirt below: