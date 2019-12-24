Matt Hardy Comments On His Current Status, Says He’s Still A Top Talent

Matt Hardy recently did a Twitter Q&A. Here are the highlights.

Doing a live Deletion match: “That would be a daunting challenge, but it’s possible. I would envision it as a DELETION battle meets Broadway.”

Goals for 2020: “Be a better father & husband. Be more present in the moment. Take care of myself & stay healthy. Find myself in a position where I’m creatively fulfilled & happy with what I’m doing at work. Enter a Creative Renaissance because of it. Venture down new biz avenues. Relax more.”

How long he plans to wrestle: “If I am utilized correctly, 3-4 years. Yes, I will help & make newer talent. I’ve already been doing that in the past – But it takes weeks of storytelling to do correctly, not just a few minutes.”

Working with Jeff again: “Jeff will forever have an invitation to join if he so wishes. Without #BrotherNero, the #BROKEN Universe would have never got off the ground like it did.”

Matt’s current status: “To clarify, I believe I’m still top talent. My VESSEL isn’t as athletic as it was 20 years ago, but it’s more entertaining. I offer a unique skill set that NO ONE else does. Just need the forum & opportunity to showcase it. I’m also a pretty good promoter, creator & ambassador.”

Cody Rhodes: “Always got along well with him. Very talented performer. The waves that he’s been able to make with Bucks/Omega/Khan are impressive & remarkable. Kudos to him for helping to make pro wrestling a healthier industry.”