Matt Hardy Comments On Reuniting With His Family At TNA Against All Odds

The main event of last Friday’s TNA Against All Odds PPV saw reigning TNA World Champion Moose of The System successfully defend his title against “Broken” Matt Hardy. Immediately following the match, Hardy was on the receiving end of a beat-down at the hands of The System until Joe Hendry, Nic Nemeth, Ryan Nemeth, his wife, Reby Hardy, and returning brother, Jeff Hardy made their way down to the ring to even the odds.

The Broken One took to his official Twitter (X) account to comment on reuniting with his family.

Matt Hardy wrote, “Thanks for an incredible night, Chicago.” “Thanks for cheering [and] supporting me against The System, you guys were amazing.”

“Grateful to have my family with me & watching my back now. Appreciate the hundreds of people that waited late for me at the post-show meet [and] greet last night. Proud of TNA [and] the hard working, talented TNA roster for busting their asses last night at a fantastic TNA Against All Odds!”

You can check out Matt Hardy’s post below.