Matt Hardy Comments On Tony Khan As A Boss, His Position In AEW

Matt Hardy feels like he is in a position to succeed.

The longtime pro wrestling veteran recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an interview, during which he spoke about what it is like to work for Tony Khan, as well as his thoughts on his current standing in AEW.

Featured below are some of the highlights where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On how easy it is to work with AEW President Tony Khan: “I’m okay with it in the big scheme of things. First and foremost, I love working with AEW. I love working with Tony Khan, he is such an easy boss, and he’s very, very generous in many ways.”

On how he is put in a position to succeed in AEW, something he feels did not happen with his last WWE run: “There’s ideas I have, and we have a huge roster, so TV time is thin for a lot of people, and we kind of cycle in and cycle out, but I’m okay with it. I feel I’m in important positions and whenever I’m put in a position, I’m put in a position to succeed, which is something that didn’t happen in my last run in WWE.”

Check out the complete interview at Apple.com. H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.