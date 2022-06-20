Matt Hardy Comments on What Today’s Wrestling Locker Room Is Like

During the latest episode of “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy,” Matt Hardy discusses his future plans in AEW now that his brother, Jeff, has been suspended by the company due to his DUI arrest, as well as other topics such as today’s wrestling locker room. Here’s what he had to say about it:

“I’m very proud that the culture has changed so drastically over the last 25 years. If you were having mental health issues, if there’s something that is messing with you in some sort of stress, or anxiety, or panic attack you’re having, I almost feel like back in the wild, wild west days, they would just have looked at you as weak, as opposed to actually comprehending and having sympathy with you and understanding it’s a legitimate issue that people legitimately have. Now with AEW, it is just such a forward thinking company as it is in general anyway. So those things are definitely addressed. They’re looked for. If you need help, or if you need to speak with someone, if you need any mental health issue addressed, they have people there to talk to and it’s something that is on the radar, which is great. Then once again, the younger kids, the culture of pills, drugs, and booze just is nowhere near where it was before. I’m not gonna say it’s non-existent, because it’ll probably never be non-existent. But in AEW, the young kids that are there, it just doesn’t even exist to them. That’s not even cool to them and that’s a really refreshing thing to see out of the change of culture.”





