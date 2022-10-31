Matt Hardy Comments on Whether He Will Return to WWE to Retire

During the most recent episode of his podcast “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy,” AEW star Matt Hardy covered a wide variety of subjects and topics.

The former WWE superstar discussed his possible return to the company. Working alongside his brother Jeff helped Matt Hardy establish a name for himself in the WWE. In what many people consider to be the most exciting and entertaining WrestleMania tag match ever, The Hardy Boyz faced off against The Dudley Boyz as well as the tag team of Edge and Christian in a Triple Threat TLC match.

Hardy enjoyed his time in WWE, but he is relieved to be finishing his career in AEW.

“I don’t know. In all honesty, I can see myself retiring with AEW, I love being here. I love the the family feel that it has and I love just the lack of horsesh*t and bullsh*t, you know, it’s pretty much straightforward. And Tony is really good with working with people and remembering, you know, they’re human beings, and especially people that have families and like allowing them to, you know, take time off and, you know, address issues that there may be.

So he’s great with that, and he works around people’s schedules and whatnot. So I love AEW, and I’m very cool spending the rest of my career at AEW. You know, with that being said, I love WWE as well. And I think it’s a big positive that Triple H, you know, has taken over and has been in charge. And I would imagine it’s going to continue to change as it evolves over the next few years with him at the helm.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below: