Matt Hardy Compares The Judgment Day Angle to Being Kicked Out of Family Office

As PWMania.com previously reported, The Judgment Day turned on their leader, Edge, on Monday’s WWE RAW after Finn Balor joined the group.

Matt Hardy reacted to the angle on Twitter, comparing it to the moment the Andrade-Hardy Family Office turned against him and forced him out in March. The arrival of Matt’s brother, Jeff Hardy, reunited The Hardys and saved Matt.

“Young kids don’t have any respect for their mentors nowadays [shrug emoji],” Hardy wrote.