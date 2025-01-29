Matt Hardy Criticizes AEW For Wasting Private Party’s Title Reign

TNA World Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy appeared on an episode of his “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast and discussed several topics, including Private Party losing the AEW World Tag Team Titles to the Hurt Syndicate and how he thinks AEW dropped the ball in this instance.

Hardy said, “You know, I feel bad for the Private Party. I feel like this could have been a lot more. I would have liked to have seen their title run optimized. I would have liked to see it utilized in a better fashion. I would have liked to see them really become legit cornerstones of the tag team division. And I think following up the match they had with the Young Bucks — where they got a huge reaction, nd it was very organic when the crowd reacted, and they were so happy like, ‘Yes, our guys won! We didn’t think they would win, but they won.’ I really think there was something you could have built on and that could have made them legitimate stars. And they’re Day One-ers in AEW, and I hate that we didn’t really work hard to make them legit as a tag team. I think there was an opportunity where the ball was dropped.”

On Private Party not working enough matches after winning the titles:

“It’s really unfortunate that like, once they won the titles they got that fantastic and organic reaction. And The Bucks busted their ass to make them in that match, had them kicked out of their big stuff. They made them look like a million bucks. You had a chance to make them, but you needed a plan. You needed a design, a blueprint of what you were going to do to get them to that certain point. You needed some sort of story to get people invested in them. They just didn’t have any of that. You know, it was just random matches. And matches don’t mean s**t if there’s not some bigger context of a story… this thing happened quickly with the hurt Syndicate. And I understand you want them to win or whatever, but I just feel like you could have got so much more done with Private Party. You could have built them so much more, and they could have been staples of your tag division. And you could have solidified them as a legit, top-tier tag team, but it didn’t happen.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)