Matt Hardy Defends Himself Against Former WWE Star’s Allegations In Viral Video

A video recently surfaced on social media featuring Maven speaking with former WWE star Perry Saturn about Matt Hardy. In the clip, a claim was made that Matt Hardy went to Vince McMahon to complain about Saturn working too stiff in the ring. According to the story, Vince then spoke with Saturn and, after hearing his explanation, allegedly responded:

“don’t worry about it – I’m booking him with you every night for the next six months.”

However, Hardy quickly took to social media to deny the claim, posting the following response:

“This is abjectly false. I’ve never legitimately complained about anything during my career – Including working with snug workers, my booking or working with people I don’t see eye to eye with. People who actually know me & my character absolutely know this. I’ve certainly never complained to Vince about anything, LOL.”

Hardy further disputed Saturn’s claim that they worked together every night for six months, clarifying:

“I also never worked with Perry for 6 months, either. I’ve worked with him probably a couple dozen times over my entire career, mainly in Radicals tag matches.”

While Hardy admitted that he has previously named Saturn as the most difficult person he’s worked with, he explained his reasoning:

“Upon coming to WWE, he tried to take over & dictate what Jeff & I would do whenever he worked with us. I pushed back & made it clear we’re the Hardy Boyz, we have to do “Hardy Boyz” things in our matches. It felt to me he was trying to compensate for being part of a group that consisted of the incredible talents Eddie Guerrero, Benoit & Dean Malenko.”

Hardy also expressed disappointment in Saturn for allegedly fabricating the story but wished him well, acknowledging the struggles Saturn has faced in recent years:

“I’m very disappointed in Perry for manufacturing this story. I honestly feel sorry for him, I know he’s been through a really difficult journey in the last few years of his life. I wish him all the best & hope he can be find happiness & remain healthy. Life’s too short to harbor anger & resentment, so that’s something I never do in my advanced age.”

Hardy closed by emphasizing the importance of defending oneself when false accusations arise:

“It is also our responsibility to defend ourselves if someone falsely tries to paint us in a negative light. That’s why I wanted to set the record straight with a response. I am here to set the example that it can done with grace & without name-calling.”

With Hardy firmly denying Saturn’s claims, this situation has sparked debate among wrestling fans about backstage politics and professional reputations in WWE.