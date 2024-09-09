Matt Hardy Discusses Possibly Working On A Reality Show

Pro wrestling veteran Matt Hardy took to an episode of his “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including possibly working on a reality show.

Hardy said, “Something we’ve been working on very heavily, which we did a lot this week, is a reality show for House Hardy. That’s something we talked to some pretty important people about. We’ve been working on that. That’s something that’s a work in progress that’s taking up a lot of our time. We got a lot of items in the fire here at House Hardy. I’m feeling really good. I’m feeling really optimistic about the future and what’s going on. I’m very happy with the career path I’ve chosen recently doing TNA. I’m very happy with how things have been going in TNA. I’m very happy with all these outside projects that we’re working on. It’s given us the opportunity to expand our horizons when it comes to stuff like that.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.