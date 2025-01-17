Matt Hardy Discusses The Possibility Of Competing In WWE Before This Year Ends

TNA World Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, where he discussed several topics, including the possibility of himself and his brother, Jeff Hardy, competing in WWE before the year ends and how they recently filmed some content with WWE that will be released soon.

Matt Hardy said, “That was actually one of his bold predictions, The Hardys will wrestle a match in WWE before the year is over. I feel good about that. That’s one of the great things about working with TNA now. They know that we do have a lot of love for WWE. They know that we would like to one day do the Hall of Fame. We filmed some content for WWE that’ll probably be dropping pretty soon. I saw The Dudleys did it the day before us, and I know theirs just dropped recently. But we have a good working relationship with them. I think [if] the perfect storm arose, I think you could see us pop up even as TNA champs on some WWE show at some point. Who knows?”

