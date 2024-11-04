Matt Hardy Discusses TNA Trying To Find A Bigger Platform

TNA World Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy took to an episode of his “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including the company trying to find a bigger platform.

Hardy said, “I feel like there’s a lot of people that, just because they don’t have a channel that particularly gets TNA, they don’t see it, and they don’t realize how good it is. But I think once you sit down and you watch it, you realize it’s really, really good. If they can find a bigger platform, which is something they’re actively working on than AXS TV, I think that would be a game changer. Because the product is really, really strong right now. It also has a ton of compelling moments and stories.”

On the TNA locker room:

“It’s just a tremendous locker room, it’s a tremendous environment. Obviously TNA, we did over 3,100 people at Bound for Glory. So they’re doing something, right? Something is happening there, and it’s exciting. And it’s one of those things where everyone right now on the roster is super positive, super optimistic about the future. And everybody just wants to see the company grow, and that’s what everybody’s working hard for, for the greater good.”

