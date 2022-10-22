Matt Hardy Discusses Vince McMahon Booking “Bad Taste” WWE Storylines

AEW star Matt Hardy recently spoke with Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, he spoke about WWE’s offensive storylines and the reasons why he doesn’t believe they will continue now Vince McMahon had retired. One example of a bad taste storyline is the controversial “Piggy James” storyline, which made fun of Mickie James’ weight. Matt experienced similar circumstances during his feud with Cody Rhodes.

Matt said:

“I agree, those were both bad calls in the big scheme of things. Even when my brother was back, and he’d obviously had his struggles over the years with addiction and alcohol, the most recent obviously. When they put him on TV and put him in like an addict-alcoholism angle and story, I feel like those are in bad taste.”

“I think you won’t be seeing that as much now that Triple H is in charge. That’s something you would never see underneath Tony Khan. He’s very forward-thinking, very progressive, and he realizes people who have these real-life struggles, you have to separate them. You really shouldn’t abuse them and make light of them on your television product.”

