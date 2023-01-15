Matt Hardy Discusses Vince McMahon’s Reaction to 2005 WWE Royal Rumble Botch

In the final seconds of the 2005 WWE Royal Rumble, John Cena and Batista were the last two competitors in the ring. Cena and Batista collapsed together on the floor, confusing everyone who had been eliminated.

A enraged Vince McMahon stormed into the ring to address the situation because this was not how the match was supposed to end. Then, as he approached the ring, he tore not one, but both of his quadriceps, rendering him unable to stand.

AEW star and former WWE Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy reflected on it on the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.

“I was like ‘What the f*** was that?’ What is going on? Vince got so furious, so hot, as only Vince McMahon could. They made people leave, so they took Vince out of there. He didn’t want anyone to see him weak, and that’s very much how it was. He wouldn’t let anyone see him for weeks if he couldn’t walk. It was a chaotic situation.”