Matt Hardy Discusses Whether The Rock Had ‘It’ From Day One in WWE

AEW star Matt Hardy discussed a variety of topics on a recent episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast.

During the podcast, Hardy reflected on The Rock’s WWE debut at the 1996 Survivor Series event and whether he thought Rock possessed the ‘it factor.’ Hardy first appeared for the company in 1994, but he wasn’t signed on as a full-time employee until 1998.

“I mean, he seemed like a special act. I mean, I don’t think anybody, when he first debuted as Rocky Maivia I don’t think anyone really would have immediately thought he was going to come to this huge media star, The Rock, you know, with everything he’s done, but I think he was always gifted and always special and just everything film in the right path. And he’s literally like the biggest star in the world right now. One of the biggest stars in the world.”

You can listen to the podcast below:



