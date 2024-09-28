Matt Hardy Gives Advice To Talent Who Leave WWE

Pro wrestling legend and TNA star Matt Hardy appeared on Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics, including advice he gives to talents who end up leaving WWE.

Hardy said, “If you’re someone who’s left WWE and someone was leaving WWE after they were made there and they became successful there, I just think it’s important to have the confidence to bet on yourself and just know that it’s not necessarily the specific wrestling promotion. Just anywhere you go, you can thrive and you can change things up. You can evolve and you can do stuff different. You really put in the work, put in the work it takes to make yourself and bet on yourself. And always if you go out and bet on yourself and you become successful and get over, you’ll end up back where you want to be. That’s one thing that’s beautiful about this business.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.